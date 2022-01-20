Third Seed Muguruza Knocked Out Of Australian Open
Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :French veteran Alize Cornet sent world number three and 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza crashing out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday, upsetting the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3.
WTA Finals winner Muguruza struggled with her serve throughout the clash on Rod Laver Arena against her 61st-ranked opponent, losing in 1hr 27min.