New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame compatriot and qualifier Tereza Martincova in two tie-breaks in her opening match at the US Open on Monday.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, advanced 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) to set up a second-round meeting with American Bernarda Pera or Georgian qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze.