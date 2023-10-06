Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Shanghai Masters third seed Holger Rune crashed out of the tournament in straight sets on Friday, the highest-profile of several top-20 players to be knocked out that day

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Shanghai Masters third seed Holger Rune crashed out of the tournament in straight sets on Friday, the highest-profile of several top-20 players to be knocked out that day.

World number five Rune never found his rhythm as he fell 6-0, 6-2 to 22-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, ranked 122nd in the world.

Despite the crowd enthusiastically cheering the Dane on, Nakashima made short work of Rune, defeating him in an hour and nine minutes.

"I had to play my best tennis to pull through," Nakashima said after the match.

"(Rune) is a player who has been at the top of the game for a while so I know against him it's going to be tough every time."

There was also an upset for Alex de Minaur, who lost 6-3, 7-5 to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who is ranked 91st to the Australian's 11th.

It was Marozsan's second high-profile knock-out of the year -- in May he inflicted a shock defeat on Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Hungary claimed another top-20 scalp later in the afternoon, when 31-year-old Marton Fucsovics beat the world number 15, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fucsovics, ranked 57th, ripped off his shirt and roared in jubilation after a tightly fought match that lasted almost three-and-a-half hours and ended 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3.

Qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu meanwhile dismissed the world number 18, Lorenzo Musetti, in straight sets.

More Stories From Sports