Third Seed Tsitsipas Knocked Out Of Wimbledon In First Round

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

Third seed Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon in first round

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big name to exit Wimbledon on the first day of play Moday, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Frances Tiafoe of the United States

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big name to exit Wimbledon on the first day of play Moday, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

It was quite a contrast in fortunes for the Greek who only a fortnight ago lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.

Tsitsipas has now lost in the first round at Wimbledon on three occasions.

Tiafoe, the world number 57, goes on to face either Canada's Vasek Pospisil or Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

More Stories From Sports

