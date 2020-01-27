Third T20I between Pak and Ban called off due to rain C

, C

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) The third and final Twenty 20 International match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off owing to rain here on Monday. Pakistan won the three-match series by 2-0. The rain started at around 12: 30 in different parts of the provincial capital on Monday which continued till late afternoon.

The match was due today at 2 pm at Gaddafi Stadium but was called off due to rain. According to the Met Office, the rain is expected today and tomorrow on Tuesday.

Skipper of Bangladesh team said that it was a lovely tour as they enjoyed matches and also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements. He also appreciated Pakistan bowling line, saying that Pakistani bowlers showed amazing performance.

“Unluckily, we could not win the series but one thing is sure that Pakistan bowlers performance was amazing,” said Mahmadullah—the skipper of Bangladesh team.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the third match between both sides as helicopter surveillance is being done for security objectives. Elite Force, Dolphin, Peru, Rangers and Pak army all are high alert for security of the players and cricket fans coming to see match at the ground. However, the weather

Last week, Pakistan won two T20Is against Bangladesh with players showing excellent performance.