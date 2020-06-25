UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

THIRD Update On Players’ Covid-19 Tests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed five reserve players and a backup player support personnel have undergone Covid-19 tests

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed five reserve players and a backup player support personnel have undergone Covid-19 tests.

The five players who were tested are Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir along with masseur Mohammad Imran.

Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on 12 June when the 29-player squad was announced, while Rohail has been added as a backup wicketkeeper.

On Thursday, 18 players and 11 player support personnel underwent second round of tests, while the 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested on Friday.

The PCB will announce outcomes of all tests on Saturday and until then will not make any further comment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Bilal Asif Imran Butt Mohammad Nawaz June All

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

54 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board finalizing arrangement ..

2 seconds ago

Chief Minister warns of strict action against hoar ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.