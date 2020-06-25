THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed five reserve players and a backup player support personnel have undergone Covid-19 tests

The five players who were tested are Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir along with masseur Mohammad Imran.

Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on 12 June when the 29-player squad was announced, while Rohail has been added as a backup wicketkeeper.

On Thursday, 18 players and 11 player support personnel underwent second round of tests, while the 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested on Friday.

The PCB will announce outcomes of all tests on Saturday and until then will not make any further comment.