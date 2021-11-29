Thirteen Football Players in Portugal Tested Positive for Omicron Variant - Reports

(@imziishan)

Thirteen cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected among players of the Belenenses SAD football club in Portugal, the country's public broadcaster RTP reported on Monday, citing the National Institute of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Thirteen cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected among players of the Belenenses sad football club in Portugal, the country's public broadcaster RTP reported on Monday, citing the National Institute of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA).

Last week, 17 of the club's players and staff members were tested positive for COVID-19 after a player had returned from South Africa, where the new strain was first detected.

According to INSA's preliminary tests, 13 Belenenses players have the new coronavirus variant.

Everyone who was in contact with the infected have been put under quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status, where they will be regularly tested.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations � 32 � which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.