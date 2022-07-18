UrduPoint.com

'This One's For Australia', Says British Open Champion Smith

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM

'This one's for Australia', says British Open champion Smith

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Cameron Smith dedicated his first major triumph at the British Open to the crowd of Australian fans who roared him to victory at St Andrews.

The world number six produced a stunning final round of 64 to match the Open record of 20-under-par.

Smith needed every stroke as his playing partner Cameron Young finished just one shot back, while crowd favourite Rory McIlroy was third on 18-under.

"I had a lot of support out there, especially the Aussie guys, you guys really kept me going out there," said Smith as he was presented with the Claret Jug.

"It seemed like there was a lot of you guys out there, you kept me plugging away so this one is for Aus!"

