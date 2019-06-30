This wasn’t sportsmanship: DG ISPR reacts to scuffles in stadium

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

There were clashes in the stands at the start of the match, which spread outside the ground until security officers intervened.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Police were forced to intervene as violent clashes between rival supporters marred the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

The ugly scenes at Headingley were sparked by the flying of a controversial banner over the ground.

Reacting to these scuffles, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Notwithstanding heat of the game, displayed attitude in and outside stadium by few including support from some ‘known’ people in disguise wasn’t sportsmanship.”

“Yet, we Pakistanis stood by our ethos and that’s how Pakistanis behaved inside stadium.

#PakistanZindabad” he further said.

Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 made sure Pakistan moved into the top four of the table after falling to 156-6 when chasing a modest total of 228.

Fans then spilled onto the pitch in chaotic scenes after the winning runs were struck.