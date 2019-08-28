UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thomas, Alaphilippe Take On The Tour Of Germany

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Thomas, Alaphilippe take on the Tour of Germany

Tour de France standouts Geraint Thomas and Julian Alaphilippe will go wheel to wheel at the Tour of Germany starting Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Tour de France standouts Geraint Thomas and Julian Alaphilippe will go wheel to wheel at the Tour of Germany starting Thursday.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, came in second in this year's edition for Team Ineos and was pivotal in securing the win for his teammate, Egan Bernal.

Deceuninck Quick-Step's Alaphilippe triggered hopes of a long-awaited French victory after spending 14 days in yellow in this years's Tour. He eventually finished fifth, but not before winning 'the most combative rider' award.

Both riders opted to skip the Vuelta this year and have set their sights on tackling the Tour of Germany.

A four stage race that starts in Hanover and ends in Erfut on Sunday, it kicks off with a stage suited to the sprinters before three more stages on hillier terrain.

In addition to Alaphilippe and Thomas, Vincenzo Nibali, Australia's Richie Porte and local star Emanuel Buchmann will take part just one month away from the World Cycling Championships that will be held in Yorkshire, northern England.

Deceuninck Quick-Step manager Davide Bramati said: "We will have a strong team at the start, some of the guys will be back in the competition after a tough Tour de France, but they will have the same motivation as the rest of the team." This year's route will pay tribute to the fall of the Berlin wall, marking its 30th anniversary in November.

The course will crisscross the route of the former 'Iron Curtain', the formidable border which divided East and West Germany.

Last year, Slovenia's Matej Mohoric won the event ahead of Germany's Nils Politt and Maximilian Schachmann.

Reintroduced in 2018, the race was abandoned for nearly a decade following a slew of doping scandals.

Related Topics

World Australia Cycling France Germany Berlin Same Slovenia November Border Sunday 2018 Event From Race

Recent Stories

Minister for adopting international standards for ..

22 seconds ago

Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Meet in Warsaw - Bolt ..

32 seconds ago

Six Civilians Feared Dead in Indonesia as Security ..

16 minutes ago

Yemeni Governmental Forces Regain Control of Aden ..

17 minutes ago

RSEZ delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce ..

17 minutes ago

Dis-connectivity, internet cut off in IOK, may lea ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.