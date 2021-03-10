UrduPoint.com
Thomas Bach Re-elected As International Olympic Committee President

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Thomas Bach Re-elected as International Olympic Committee President

Thomas Bach was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 137th IOC session and will remain at the helm until 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Thomas Bach was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 137th IOC session and will remain at the helm until 2025.

"Olympic champion Thomas Bach has been re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," the IOC posted on Twitter.

The elections were held during the second remote session of the IOC on March 10. Bach was the only candidate and received 93 votes for and one against his re-election.

Bach thanked everyone for the vote of confidence and expressed his willingness to continue leading the organization towards a better future.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust. For me this is even more overwhelming considering the many reforms and the many difficult decisions we had to take and which affected all of us ... I wanted to be the President for all of you, and that continues into my second and last term," he said at the session.

Thomas Bach, an Olympic champion in fencing, was first elected as IOC president in 2013 for the eight-year term. His new term will end in 2025.

