Thomas Bach Says Ready to Run for Second Term As IOC President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach announced on Friday that he was ready to run for a second term as the organization's head.

"If you, the IOC members want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC President and to continue to serve you and this Olympic Movement, which we all love so much for another four years," Bach said during an online IOC session.

Olympic fencing champion Bach was elected as the IOC president for an eight-year term in 2013, and in 2021 will seek to be elected for another four years. The vote is due to be held in Athens.