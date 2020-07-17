UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thomas Bach Says Ready To Run For Second Term As IOC President

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Thomas Bach Says Ready to Run for Second Term As IOC President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach announced on Friday that he was ready to run for a second term as the organization's head.

"If you, the IOC members want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC President and to continue to serve you and this Olympic Movement, which we all love so much for another four years," Bach said during an online IOC session.

Olympic fencing champion Bach was elected as the IOC president for an eight-year term in 2013, and in 2021 will seek to be elected for another four years. The vote is due to be held in Athens.

Related Topics

Vote Athens Olympics International Olympic Committee All Love

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

9 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

14 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

47 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

55 minutes ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

1 hour ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.