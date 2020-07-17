Thomas Bach Says Will Stand For Second Term As Olympic Chief
Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:58 PM
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Thomas Bach said Friday he will stand in 2021 for a second term as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The 66-year-old German was elected for an eight-year term as Olympic chief in September 2013.