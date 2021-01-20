UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thomas Contacts Sponsors, To Undergo Training Programme, After Anti-gay Slur

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:57 PM

Thomas contacts sponsors, to undergo training programme, after anti-gay slur

Golf's world number three Justin Thomas revealed on Wednesday he had written to all his sponsors after issuing a public apology over an anti-gay slur that was caught on television microphones

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Golf's world number three Justin Thomas revealed on Wednesday he had written to all his sponsors after issuing a public apology over an anti-gay slur that was caught on television microphones.

Thomas is also planning to undergo a training program to ensure "he becomes a better person" after his comments at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii this month.

American fashion giant Ralph Lauren subsequently ended their long-time contract with the 27-year-old American star, winner of the 2017 PGA Championship and 13 other titles on the PGA Tour.

Thomas is making his maiden appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and on the eve of the first round he was asked if he was disappointed at Ralph Lauren's decision despite the apology.

"I think disappointed is the wrong word. Obviously, I was upset. But at the end of the day, they have that right. They are a huge, huge global brand, and I have to respect their decision.

"Although I apologised, I spoke with them along with all my sponsors. It was obviously not calls or e-mails I was planning to make, but I needed to because I have some great long-lasting partnerships with all my sponsors. They know that's not the person that I am. They know that's not how I act.

"Although they are far from brushing it to the side just like I am, they understand that this is an opportunity for me to educate myself, grow and become a better person.

"I felt like it was something we could have done together and gone through that process.

"They just felt like they needed to move on. That's exactly what I'm doing, as well." Without elaborating, Thomas also indicated he planned to take professional help.

"I'm clearly not proud of what I said. It's humiliating. It's embarrassing. It's not me. It's not a word that I use, but for some reason, it was in there. And that's what I'm trying to figure out as to why it was in there," added Thomas.

"It's going to be a part of this process and training program or whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself, but also prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don't know who I am, that I am indeed not that person.

"What I'm doing for myself is personal. Obviously, people are going to be part of that process but what I'm doing, I'd like to keep internally and just go through the appropriate steps to get where I need to and want to be.

"That is stuff that I feel I'd like to keep it at a personal level and go through the necessary steps."Thomas is the highest ranked player in the field of the $8 million season-opening event on the European Tour.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi 2017 Event TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Gustard steps down as Harlequins director of rugby ..

2 seconds ago

Theresa May Chides Johnson for 'Abandoning' UK Glo ..

4 seconds ago

CPO issues show cause notices to 2 SHOs

5 seconds ago

Pound Hits Record High Against US Dollar Since Spr ..

6 seconds ago

Pfizer's Production Changes Make Denmark Cut Plann ..

8 seconds ago

Antiwar Coalition Cancels Inauguration Rally, Call ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.