UrduPoint.com

Thomas In The Mix As Ineos's Hayter Wins Tour De Romandie Prologue

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Thomas in the mix as Ineos's Hayter wins Tour de Romandie prologue

Britain's Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers sped to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue on Tuesday finishing the 5.12km route around Lausanne in 5min 52sec

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Britain's Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers sped to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue on Tuesday finishing the 5.12km route around Lausanne in 5min 52sec.

The 23-year-old Hayter edged out Australian Rohan Dennis of Jumbo-Visma by 3sec while Austria's Felix Grossschartner of Bora Hansgrohe was third at almost 10sec.

Defending champion and Ineos veteran Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, was fourth on the day also at 10sec.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome came 119th at 42sec.

Hayter is Britain's time trial champion and an omnium track cycling world title winner and will start Wednesday's stage wearing the overall leader's green jersey.

Stage one offers opportunities for a late break in a 178km run to Romont and is followed by two more medium mountain runs.

Saturday's major mountain slog with a massive six mountains to climb is the greatest challenge and Sunday's uphill individual time-trial should also be one of the deciding stages.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Lausanne Austria Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Punjab crosses historic ADP utilization of Rs 400b ..

Punjab crosses historic ADP utilization of Rs 400b : Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Rs.77K fine collected from Profiteers

Rs.77K fine collected from Profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Police drive against professional beggars continue ..

Police drive against professional beggars continues, 27 held

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Supports Merger of Adal Party Wit ..

Kazakh President Supports Merger of Adal Party With Ruling Amanat Party

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weap ..

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

8 minutes ago
 UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Se ..

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.