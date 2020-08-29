Thorpe urges caution after Banton fireworks lead to Pietersen comparison

Graham Thorpe wants fledgling England batsman Tom Banton to develop in his own away after former captain Michael Vaughan compared the rising Somerset star to Kevin Pietersen

Banton demonstrated plenty of power-hitting as well as some audacious scoops during a thrilling 71 off 42 balls in the rain-marred first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday.

Vaughan has long been a fan of the 21-year-old Banton, saying he is "a bit like Kevin Pietersen in the way he hits the ball and sets up".

But assistant England coach Thorpe urged caution following Banton's maiden international T20 fifty.

"It's very early," said former England batsman Thorpe, whose 100-Test career ended when he made way for Pietersen shortly before Vaughan's men defeated Australia to win the 2005 Ashes.

"Let him (Banton) be comfortable in the environment he's in and let him develop at his own pace as well.

"He is certainly talented, and you can tell he's very hungry...It's always pleasing when you see someone perform on the big stage as a young lad." Banton, reprieved on five when Iftikhar Ahmed dropped a routine slip catch, struggled before finding his form in a rain-marred match that finished as a no result.

"It wasn't a flyer by any means, but the way he was very clinical with his strokeplay after that was impressive," said Thorpe.

Banton got a chance to open after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury.

And with England fielding separate red and white-ball squads because of the coronavirus, a number of players, including Twenty20 opener Jos Buttler, were not considered for the three-match series.