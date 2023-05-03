'Though Mohibullah lost but learnt a lot': Arshad

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Former Olympian and head coach Arshad Hussain believes Pakistani boxer Mohibullah though lost a fight in World Boxing Championship but gained a lot of exposure by featuring in the extravaganza.

Pakistan's talented young boxer Mohibullah faced Wang Xiangyang of China in the light welterweight (60kg-63kg) preliminary bout of the World Boxing Championships in Tashkent.

Mohibullah who hails from Quetta was the only boxer that Pakistan fielded in the mega event. Though Mohibullah lost the fight, he fought well.

"Winning and losing is part of the game and Mohibullah got an opportunity to learn by participating in the World Boxing Championship, which will continue till May 14," Arshad Hussain told APP.

He said the boxer attended an international event for the first time which gave him a chance to learn and experience the atmosphere.

Around 500 boxers from more than 100 countries from all over the world including Pakistan were participating in the championship being played on a knockout basis.

