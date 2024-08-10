THQ Hospital Mian Channu Named After Olymoian Arshad Nadeem
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved renaming of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hospital Mian Cahnnu as Olympian Arshad Nadeem to acknowledge his record-smashing feat on Javelin during the Paris Olympics 2024.
Javelinist Arshad Nadeem made the country proud when he broke the 118 years old Olympics record in Men's Javelin Throw finals and recorded an astonishing throw of 92.97 meters. His feat won him the gold medal at the Olympics and the world-wide acclaim.
In a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, the THQ hospital in the athlete's home town has been renamed. The notification read: "Consequent upon the approval of the competent Authority, THQ Hospital Mian Channu (100 Bedded) is hereby renamed as 'Olympian Arshad Nadeem THQ Hospital, Mian Channu, District Khanewal'.
