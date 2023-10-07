Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development took place at the moment when ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is being played in India.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) Indian police claimed to have received a threatening email to blow up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a cricket ground after his name, the local media reported.

The reports suggested that the email was sent by the terrorist group threatened to blow up Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The development took place at the moment when ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is being played in India. Pakistan team which is already in India to play the mega event has made a good start by beating Netherlands.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are playing while Sri Lanka and South Africa are also due to lock horns today.

“We have issued an alert to all security agencies after the threatening email,” said the police, adding that they also put NIA on high alert in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan had earlier asked Indian to ensure foolproof security to its team amid terror threats.

The reports suggested that the police said that the email used to send them threats came from Europe and they would review the security of the World Cup matches.

“We are working to increase security,” said the police, adding that every attempt to sabotage peace would be thwarted.

Khalistan Tehreek leader Gurptunt Singh Pannu, the police said, might be behind the threatening email. Pannu has also been booked over the charges of threatening the PM and destroying ground after his name.