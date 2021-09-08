Three Athletes of KP selected in Mixed Martial Arts squad for World Cup

Shahzeb Khan and Liaquat Ali, along with Aalla Gul Afridi of Khyber District, who excelled in the Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Kyrgyzstan, have selected in the national team for the World Mixed Martial Arts World Cup in February next year in Berlin, Germany

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Shahzeb Khan and Liaquat Ali, along with Aalla Gul Afridi of Khyber District, who excelled in the Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Kyrgyzstan, have selected in the national team for the World Mixed Martial Arts World Cup in February next year in Berlin, Germany.

Aalla Gul Afridi of Khyber District while talking to reporters at Media Center Peshawar said that joining the national team for the World Cup was his dream and representing Pakistan is a great and great honor for him.

With the grace of Almighty Allah our team medals for the country and nation "Our Pakistani athletes participated in the Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Kyrgyzstan for the first time and Shahzeb Khan won gold, Liaquat Ali won silver and I won bronze medal," he said.

This was the first time that Pakistani athletes participated in the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship despite the lack of funds and performed brilliantly and won a Gold, a Silver and a Bronze medal for Pakistan and our selection was also the basis of this event.

He said that the trials of the team's graduates will be completed before November. He said that the Directorate of sports has always been sponsoring the players and hopefully it would continue in supporting. "We can prepare for the World Cup with satisfaction and raise the Pakistani flag internationally in the world," he added.