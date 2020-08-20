UrduPoint.com
Three Cagliari Players Positive For Coronavirus, Month From New Season

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Serie A club Cagliari revealed Wednesday that three players have tested positive for coronavirus, just a month out from the start of the new Italian season.

The players were named as Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli and Alberto Cerri.

A Cagliari statement said all three are in quarantine as are two other players who have been in "close contact".

The Sardinian club are due to resume pre-season training on Thursday.

Cagliari had already announced at the beginning of the week that another of their players, striker Kiril Despodov, had also tested positive and was self-isolating in his native Bulgaria.

He is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Roma reserve goalkeeper Antonio Mirante also announced on Wednesday that he was positive for coronavirus.

"I'm fine, I have no symptoms," he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The 2020-21 Serie A season is scheduled to start on September 19.

