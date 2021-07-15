Three Covid cases at McLaren, including CEO Brown

Three members of the McLaren Formula One team have tested positive for Covid-19, including chief executive officer Zak Brown, the British outfit announced Thursday, ahead of the British GP in Silverstone

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of the McLaren Formula One team have tested positive for Covid-19, including chief executive officer Zak Brown, the British outfit announced Thursday, ahead of the British GP in Silverstone.

"Neither of our drivers are close contacts," McLaren said of Briton Lando Norris, currently fourth in world championship standings, and Australian Daniel Ricciardo, standing 8th before the season's 10th race.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected," they added.

Brown tweeted that he had "notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines".

"I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home."The British GP will go ahead in front of 140,000 fans around the Silverstone track.

From Monday, the British government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings in England and allow businesses such as nightclubs to reopen, to the concern of scientists who say it is too soon with the Delta variant still spreading rapidly.