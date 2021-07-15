UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Covid Cases At McLaren, Including CEO Brown

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Three Covid cases at McLaren, including CEO Brown

Three members of the McLaren Formula One team have tested positive for Covid-19, including chief executive officer Zak Brown, the British outfit announced Thursday, ahead of the British GP in Silverstone

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of the McLaren Formula One team have tested positive for Covid-19, including chief executive officer Zak Brown, the British outfit announced Thursday, ahead of the British GP in Silverstone.

"Neither of our drivers are close contacts," McLaren said of Briton Lando Norris, currently fourth in world championship standings, and Australian Daniel Ricciardo, standing 8th before the season's 10th race.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected," they added.

Brown tweeted that he had "notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines".

"I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home."The British GP will go ahead in front of 140,000 fans around the Silverstone track.

From Monday, the British government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings in England and allow businesses such as nightclubs to reopen, to the concern of scientists who say it is too soon with the Delta variant still spreading rapidly.

Related Topics

World All From Government Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Govt conducts 24 tests on release of CanSino vacci ..

5 minutes ago

Top Nigerian university sends students home over v ..

8 minutes ago

Emissions From Global Power Sector to Rise as Rene ..

8 minutes ago

Relief for public: Prime Minister approves Rs 5.40 ..

8 minutes ago

Imran Khan internationalizes Kashmir issue : Ali A ..

8 minutes ago

EU Shares Over 3Mln COVID-19 Shots With 3rd Countr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.