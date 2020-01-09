UrduPoint.com
Three Cross-country Skiers, Coach Banned Over Doping

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Three cross-country skiers have been suspended for four years for doping, according to the International Ski Federation.

Kazakh Alexey Poltoranin, who has 12 World Cup victories and two 2013 world bronze medals in his career, was banned alongside Estonia duo Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu.

Estonian coach Martin Alaver was also banned. The four men have three weeks to appeal their suspensions.

The quartet were caught as a result of investigations into the so-called 'Aderlass' doping scandal.

The 'Aderlass' operation is alleged to have revolved around German doctor Mark Schmidt, suspected of having facilitated blood doping for at least 23 athletes of eight nationalities and across five different sports.

An athlete can benefit from blood doping by transfusing his own blood, treated to raise the red blood cell count that facilitates oxygen delivery in the body, thereby increasing power and stamina.

