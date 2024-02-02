Open Menu

Three-day Derby Starts At UAF

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM



A three-day derby championship started at Racecourse ground, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A three-day derby championship started at Racecourse ground, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), on Friday.

Directorate of Farm, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, organised Rana Manzoor Khan and Raja Rustam Khan Derby Championship in which 80 imported and local greyhounds were taking part.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the championship, while Director Farm Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, Principal Officer Estate Nadeem Akbar, Deputy Director Endowment Fund Rana Amir Saeed and others were also present.

