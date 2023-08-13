Three-Day Paragliding Independence Day Festival in Orakzai begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A 3-day Independence Day Paragliding Gala festival is being organized by Orakzai Scouts on the occasion at Samana Airfield of the Orakzai Tribal district with Paragliding pilots and women paragliding from all over the country are participating in this festival.

Strict security arrangements have been made, and tourists from different parts of the country have turned to Samana, a scenic tourist's site in District Orakzai.

According to the details, a 3-day festival and paragliding gala have been organized by the Pak Army Orakzai Scouts in the Orakzai tribal district at Samana, a tourist destination at an altitude of 7,000 feet.

Regular events have started on Sunday after practice jumping and Para-Demonstration. Paragliding pilots are performing their stunts.

This festival will continue till August 14, the Day of Independence. food stalls and cultural stalls have also been organized on this occasion.

District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan Tanuli checked the security arrangements and said that national tourists and athletes will participate in the festival for which all arrangements have been completed.

Tourists can come and participate in the area without any fear or danger. The in-charge of the Paragliding Club (retired) Brigadier Ali Gohar said that Orakzai Samana is the best place for paragliding at the national level.

Earlier, there was no peace, but now there is peace, so this year national-level paragliding competitions are being held here, with the aim to attract local and foreign tourists to scenic places in the merged tribal areas.