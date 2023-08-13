Open Menu

Three-Day Paragliding Independence Day Festival In Orakzai Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published August 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Three-Day Paragliding Independence Day Festival in Orakzai begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A 3-day Independence Day Paragliding Gala festival is being organized by Orakzai Scouts on the occasion at Samana Airfield of the Orakzai Tribal district with Paragliding pilots and women paragliding from all over the country are participating in this festival.

Strict security arrangements have been made, and tourists from different parts of the country have turned to Samana, a scenic tourist's site in District Orakzai.

According to the details, a 3-day festival and paragliding gala have been organized by the Pak Army Orakzai Scouts in the Orakzai tribal district at Samana, a tourist destination at an altitude of 7,000 feet.

Regular events have started on Sunday after practice jumping and Para-Demonstration. Paragliding pilots are performing their stunts.

This festival will continue till August 14, the Day of Independence. food stalls and cultural stalls have also been organized on this occasion.

District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan Tanuli checked the security arrangements and said that national tourists and athletes will participate in the festival for which all arrangements have been completed.

Tourists can come and participate in the area without any fear or danger. The in-charge of the Paragliding Club (retired) Brigadier Ali Gohar said that Orakzai Samana is the best place for paragliding at the national level.

Earlier, there was no peace, but now there is peace, so this year national-level paragliding competitions are being held here, with the aim to attract local and foreign tourists to scenic places in the merged tribal areas.

Related Topics

Army Police Samana Independence SITE August Women Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

16 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

19 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

19 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

19 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

19 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

19 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports