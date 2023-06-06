UrduPoint.com

Three-day PSB Refreshes Course On Doping, Speed, Stamina, Role Of Knowledgeable Coaches Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Three-day PSB refreshes course on doping, speed, stamina, role of knowledgeable coaches begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Three-day Pakistan Sports board Refreshes Course on Anti-Doping Awareness, developing speed, stamina, and role of knowledgeable coaches got underway and well-known international course conductors Shahid islam and Nasrullah Rana took day-long sessions with almost 87 participants turned up from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Anti-Doping Awareness also underlined the need of enhancing speed and endorsement through the biomechanics of the human body. Shahid Islam said that soon after joining as Director General Shoaib Khoso, who directed all the centers across Pakistan for hosting different courses related to Athletes and Games in order to ensure the provision of first-hand and much-updated information to youngsters who are part of various Games.

Shahid Islam said, tackling doping issues with an iron hand to save country's reputation awareness is key for the athletes. Sports at the elite level are about maximizing performance and gaining every advantage possible within reason.

To dope and use banned, performance-enhancing drugs is to knowingly gain an outlawed advantage over competitors, Shahid Islam said. He said lack of awareness to the athletes also led to such use of banned drugs.

He said drugs and anti-doping in Sports should be thoroughly checked with the aim to protect the overall image of the athlete and the country.

About the definitions of doping, Shahid Islam said that doping is defined as the presence of prohibited substances or methods to unfairly improve sporting performance and to gain an advantage over competitors.

Shahid said that why do athletes take performance enhancing drugs is to recover from injury more quickly, to mask pain, influenced by others, the will to win overrides the moral conscience, a desire to be the best at all costs, especially when winning brings financial rewards, better results lead to better sponsors and endorsement contracts, desire to meet expectations of others, making the most of a short sporting life, willingness to cheat for public acclaim and feeling that their natural ability is not good enough.

He said, doping is now a global problem that follows international sporting events worldwide. International sports federations, led by the International Olympic Committee, have for the past half-century attempted to stop the spread of this problem, with little effect.

Nasrullah Rana in his two-hour long lecture on the need of developing speed, stamina, and role of good coaches and knowledgeable coaches. He said the recognition, trust, respect or awareness of the coaches among athletes is only based on knowledge.

He said, sports coaches assist athletes in developing to their full potential. They are responsible for training athletes in a sport by analyzing their performances, instructing in relevant skills and providing encouragement. He said coaches are also responsible for the guidance of the athlete in life and their chosen sport.

Coaches teach them to cooperate, to be less selfish, and to listen to other teammates. The coaches also give children a sense of belonging. They help them make new friends and build their social circle outside the grounds as well. An important part of playing in a team is accepting discipline.

Playing various sports helps them teach life skills such as teamwork, leadership, accountability, patience, and self-confidence and prepares them to face life challenges. Students get a chance to work on their physical and mental abilities to achieve goals in their life.

"Sport teaches us development. It helps us learn things such as resilience, leadership, accountability, respect and patience. Lessons that sports teach us can help us develop as players and all round good people too," Nasrullah Rana said.

Sports coaches help train people to achieve their full potential in their chosen sports. They may work with professional athletes, community teams, school and educational groups or disadvantaged young people. Working as a sports coach can be a rewarding and challenging career with the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives. In this article, we look at a sports coach's roles and skills, along with the qualifications required to work as a sports coach.

