Three-day SCF Begins Amidst Great Enthusiasm

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day Sports and Cultural Festival (SCF) kicked off in the scenic tourist resort - Gabin Jabba - in Swat valley here on Friday.

Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed was the chief guest on this occasion.

He formally inaugurated the 3-day Sports and Culture Festival bening organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) with the collaboration of district administration Swat.

The spectacular extravaganza attracted great local and foreign tourists and the youth enthusiastically participated in various snow sporting events part of the Festival.

Besides cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war, newly introduced Tekball organized by Hungarian govt and archery.

The festival is also showcasing Pakistan's prominent handicrafts, local handicrafts and local food stalls were setup.

A playland for children and music shows also organized to entertain the tourists and visitors.

Famous singers Almas Khan Khalil, Shoukat Mahmood, Moiz, Hamayun Khan, Naeem Jan, Khalid Malik, and Shahid Ali Khan and pride of performance artists Said Rehman Shinoo, Zardad Bulbul and Imtiaz Toti have performed in the live skits and a grand musical show that largely entertained the hundreds of visitors and tourists.

FC dance performance, rabab music, Pashto poetry recital sessions, magic and martial art shows and stage dramas are also part of the festival.

The documentary and video promo being filmed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Swat valley and tourist spots elsewhere in the province would also be screened at the festival.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed said that as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan tourism potentials is going to explore besides promoting e-tourism.

He said Gabin Jabba has all international standard facilities and the already developed Camping Pods are now serving. He said the aim and objective of holding the festival is to highlight the Gabin Jabba to the rest of the world in this scenic paradise. He said KP Govt is also exploring tourism potential in the recently merged tribal areas as well.

