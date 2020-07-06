Three-day seminar for coaches, sports professionals concludes

The three-day online seminar on Strength & Conditioning organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) for the coaches & sports professionals concluded on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The three-day online seminar on Strength & Conditioning organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) for the coaches & sports professionals concluded on Monday.

More than 300 participants from Afghanistan, Bhutan Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka took part in the seminar, said a press release issued here.

Four Pakistani qualified lecturers from World Athletics including Rafique Ahmed, Talha Iftikhar, Tariq Mehmood Sidhu and Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum delivered lectures on the last day of the seminar.

Rajeev Bikram Shah, President of Nepal Athletics Association, who chaired the last day's session appreciated the efforts of AFP for organizing the seminar in a successful way.

Gen Palitha Fernando, President of Athletics Association of Sri Lanka paid a vote of thanks to the lecturers, seminar participants and organizers.

In the concluding remarks Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/President AFP and Vice President of Asian Athletics Association thanked the Lord Sebastian Coe, President World Athletics, Gen Dahlan Al Hamad, President Asian Athletics Association, Dr. Lalit K Bahnot for their support for the event. Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination also thanked the presidents and secretaries of South Asian countries, lecturers, participants, and organizers to make the event a real success.