Three-day sports festival kicks off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day colorful Sports festival kicked off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here Vice Chancellor SBBU Dr Tayyaba zareef inaugurated the sports carnival.

The sports festival to be continue till15of this month, in which various sports including cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Javelin Through, Discus Throw, Tug of War, Athletics, Race and Indoor games will be played.

Teams of various departments of SBBU in which Information Technology department, education Department, business department, Media Studies department, Chemistry departments, Genetics department are participating in the event.

While addressing to the event VC said university had always tried to provide healthy activities and also highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in the campus.

She said the objective of the event was to create sports spirit among students and to provide a platform so that students could show their physical strength.

Prof said SBBU would always develop better opportunities to enjoy sports in actual sense.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardari said a healthy balance of academics and extracurricular activities was key to successful in life. Registrar Najamuddin Sohu, Heads of the departments, faculty and non-faculty staff, Students and others were also present in the event.

The event was hosted by Directorate of Sports, witnessed around 250 students taking part in different kind of sports.