UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Sports Festival Kicks Off At Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

Three-day sports festival kicks off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

A three-day colorful Sports festival kicked off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day colorful Sports festival kicked off at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here Vice Chancellor SBBU Dr Tayyaba zareef inaugurated the sports carnival.

The sports festival to be continue till15of this month, in which various sports including cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Javelin Through, Discus Throw, Tug of War, Athletics, Race and Indoor games will be played.

Teams of various departments of SBBU in which Information Technology department, education Department, business department, Media Studies department, Chemistry departments, Genetics department are participating in the event.

While addressing to the event VC said university had always tried to provide healthy activities and also highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in the campus.

She said the objective of the event was to create sports spirit among students and to provide a platform so that students could show their physical strength.

Prof said SBBU would always develop better opportunities to enjoy sports in actual sense.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardari said a healthy balance of academics and extracurricular activities was key to successful in life. Registrar Najamuddin Sohu, Heads of the departments, faculty and non-faculty staff, Students and others were also present in the event.

The event was hosted by Directorate of Sports, witnessed around 250 students taking part in different kind of sports.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Business Education Badminton Media Event Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

11 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

12 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Fais ..

14 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.