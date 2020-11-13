Three day Thal Jeep rally to start from Nov 20

The three day 5th Thal Jeep Rally will be held from November 20 to 22 from Muzaffargarh to Layyah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The three day 5th Thal Jeep Rally will be held from November 20 to 22 from Muzaffargarh to Layyah.

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab will hold the mega car sports event and this year the race track length had been reduced from 205 kilometers to 105 kilometers due to coronavirus pandemic.

The last date for registration of drivers and vehicles was November 16 and forms could be obtained through TDCP website.