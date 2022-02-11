UrduPoint.com

Three-day Winter Snow Sports Festival Starts In Kalam

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Three-day Winter Snow Sports Festival starts in Kalam

KALAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::A three-day Winter Snow Festival in the heart of the thickly covered snow peaks of Kalam started here on Friday areas in which large numbers of visitors and tourists were participating in the multiple games.

The event was organized under the aegis of district administration Kalam and Regional Sports Office, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which musical shows and stalls highlighting culture and handicraft of Malakand Division.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kalam Hidayat Ullah, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, District Youth Officer Farhat Ali Khan and large number of spectators attended the festival.

The games competitions being held in the festival included kabaddi, Tchoukball, snow Tug of War, traditional Angor Goshi, Traditional Rugby, Skiing, Throw Ball, Karate, Jujitsu besides setting up traditional stalls, sports, kids play area, ice village, and presentation of Khattak Dance, Rubab performance, Kakashi Demonstrations, Drama skits.

Traditional singers would also amuse the visitors with their melodious voice to give due traditional and cultural colours to the Kalam Snow Sports Festival.

Kalam Snow-Sports Festival was a brain child of the Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan while Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Khan was looking after the arrangements of the festival.

Talking to media persons Deputy Commissioner Office Swat Junaid Khan said the Festival would continue entertain the visitors and tourists as directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Hidayatullah, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan and other officers of the department and area elders were also present at the inaugural ceremony of the festival.

A special literary session has also been arranged in the festival in which poetswill present their verses. Special arrangements had been made for families and children.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Sports Swat Kabaddi Bahrain Malakand Junaid Khan Media Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

10 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

17 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague ..

KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague's killing

36 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

37 seconds ago
 12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tr ..

12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tree Tsunami: Secy

39 seconds ago
 NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build U ..

NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build Up Presence Near Russian Border ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>