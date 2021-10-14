Three days inter house sports gala concludes at La Salle School

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Three days inter house sports gala culminated at La Salle Higher Secondary school wherein Liaqat House clinched first position in girls' sports while Jinnah House won in boys' games on Thursday.

Principal, Shahzad Geroge Gill was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Administrator, Zohaib Gill, Vice Principal, Samuel Sardar, VP Girls Section, Roma Farhat, VP Primary section, Nomi Aster, Director Sports, Saleem Bhatti and staff members were in attendance.

A tremendous fancy dress show was presented by kids.

On third day, rally race, 60 and 80 metre race, lemon spoon race, sack race, musical chair and several other games were held.

Maroosha Jehangir from Liaqat House won two races of 60 and 80 metres while Mishkat won the sack race.

On second day among boys' games, Jiannah house stood first.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Principal, La Salle Higher Secondary School, Shahzad Geroge Gill said co- curricular activities were also imperative for physical and mental health of students, adding, it was a good step after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.