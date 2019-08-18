UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead And Seven Injured In Soccer Match Riots In Honduras

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Three dead and seven injured in soccer match riots in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :At least three people died and seven were injured in riots Saturday night between rival soccer fans ahead of a national championship game in Honduras, a hospital treating the victims said.

Supporters of Olimpia and Motagua teams -- bitter local rivals -- rioted outside National Stadium in the capital Tegucigalpa.

Julieth Chavarría, a spokesman for Hospital Escuela, told AFP that "seven people were admitted, three of them died and four are still being treated in the emergency room." The riot is believed to have started when a bus carrying Motagua players was attacked, leaving three players injured, club president Pedro Atala said on social media.

Emilio Izaguirre, Jonathan Rougier, and Roberto Moreira were briefly treated in hospital.

"Bottles, stones were thrown at us and the players threw themselves on the floor screaming," Motagua coach Diego Vásquez told local media.

Olympia president Rafael Villeda said the violence was "unfortunate".

Following the incident, the game was suspended by the National Football League.

Roughly 10,000 fans who had made it inside the stadium were injured in a stampede to leave, and then caught up in police tear gas outside.

Fans had had high expectations for the match -- the first confrontation between Vásquez and the new coach of Olimpia Pedro Troglio -- but police called the event high-risk and deployed some 5,000 officers in and outside the stadium. Twitter

Related Topics

Football Injured Riots Police Social Media Died Tegucigalpa Honduras Gas Media Event Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

12 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

13 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

13 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.