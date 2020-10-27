Three events decided in Tenpin bowling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Three events were decided on the 2nd day of the Azadi-e-Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the Inter University men event, Osama obtained first position with 220 points and Osama Hameed got 2nd position with 198 points while Saad secured third position with 188 points.

In the Inter University women event, Amina Khan bagged first position with 347 points and Noor secured second position with 273 points while Tebseena got third position with 254 points.

In the Inter school men event, Danyial-ur-Rehman won the title with 322 points while Ayaz-ur-Rehman obtained second position with 200 points. Both brothers Danyial-ur-Rehman and Ayaz-ur-Rehman are the sons of President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman. Mubashra bagged third position with 160 points.

The concluding and prize distribution ceremony would be held on October 30 where trophies and certificates will be awarded to the players.