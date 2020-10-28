Three goals in 10-minutes guide Tigers of Mardan Khas bounce back in Mardan Premier Football League

UrduPoint.com
Tigers of Mardan Khas bounced back after scoring three goals in just 10-minute and stamping victory in the ongoing Mardan Premier Football League being played here at Younis Football Stadium on Wednesday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tigers of Mardan Khas bounced back after scoring three goals in just 10-minute and stamping victory in the ongoing Mardan Premier Football League being played here at Younis Football Stadium on Wednesday.

The opening bout of the Sheikh Maltoon Warriors could not have begun in a better way as they won a penalty in the 4th minute and Rohoullah from Waziristan beat the goal-keeper with a right footed shot. The Warriors dominated the opening 30 minutes of the first-half, however, Mardan Khas Tigers, who badly needed to win in this match as a loss would have converted their remaining 2 matches into 'must win Games'.

However, in the 37th minute, Tigers equalized thanks to Yousaf, national player from Chitral as he headed a well-directed cross in the back of the net. He put Tigers in front with another goal after 3 minutes with a beautiful run and close range shot, a performance that earned him the Player of the Match for Rs. 10,000.

The double strike from the Chitrali star was complemented by another national player Afaq from Jamrud who scored 6 minutes later to complete a complete turn-around for the Tigers in the dying minutes of the first-half.

Afaq scored again in the 57th minute with a long range shot with his left foot. Although, he missed a great chance for a hat-trick yet his second goal was arguably the best of the tournament so far. Warriors tried to fight back but were looking demoralized after the triple strike of the cornered tigers.

The big win puts Tigers on top of Group B table after being at the bottom of the table and gives them a +2 (goal) difference, which will really help their cause to top the group and play the weaker team in the semi-finals.

A neutral referee, Mian Sarwar Shah from Nowshera officiated the match. All the goal scorers were awarded Rs 10000 by Manager of Mardan Khas Tigers, Abid Khan in a thrilling jubilation.

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) school Mardan Campus Mardan is sponsoring the League includes seven franchise teams comprising City Hoti Eagles, Iqra Hoti College Sikandari Kas Koruna Stars, Deewan Restaurant Mardan Khas Tigers, New City Jewellers Khaksar City, Nesto Hyper Mall Takht Bhai Kings, ANSI College Toru Mayar United and Mann Travels and Tours Sheikh Maltoon Warriors distributed into two different groups. Sheikh Malton Warriors will play their second match on Thursday against Sikandari Kas Koruna Stars.

The so far results group wise as under: - Group A Table: 1. Takht Bhai Kings 3 Points (+1 Goal Difference & 1 Goal), 2. Hoti Eagles 3 Points (0 Goal Difference & 3 Goals), 3. Toru Mayar United 3 Points (0 Goal Difference & 2 Goals) & 4. Khaksar City 0 Points (-1 Goal Difference & 1 Goal).

Group B Table: 1. Mardan Khas Tigers 3 Points (+2 Goal Difference & 4 Goals), 2. Sikandari Kas Koruna stars 3 Points (+1 Goal Difference & 1 Goal) & 3. Sheikh Maltoon Warriors 0 Points (-3 Goal Difference & 1 Goal).

