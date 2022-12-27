UrduPoint.com

Three High-performing Teenagers Added To Test Squad

December 27, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :As part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivise high-performing talented youngsters, the Men's Interim Selection Committee have added three top-performers from age-group cricket to the Pakistan Test squad with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience.

The three players are: all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad).

Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men's Interim Selection Committee said on Tuesday : "We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches.

"Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigours and demands of top-grade cricket."Arafat Minhas was adjudged best all-rounder of the Pakistan Junior League when he scored 178 runs and took nine wickets for Gwadar Sharks, while Bahawalpur Royals' Basit Ali was named player and best batter of the PJL with after finishing as the top-scorer with 379 runs. He also featured in the U19 series against Bangladesh in Multan in November.

Zeeshan, Basit's team-mate at PJL, was declared the best bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets.

