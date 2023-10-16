Open Menu

Three KP Stars Leaves For China To Participate In Asian Paralympic Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Three KP stars leaves for China to participate in Asian Paralympic Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Three special players of KP here on Monday left for China to participate in the forthcoming Asian Para Games, which were postponed due to COVID-19 will now be held from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou under Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organising Committee (HAPGOC).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa three international Table Tennis players Muhammad Ibrahim (with standing disability), World Islamic Games bronze medalist Altaf Ur Rehman in wheelchair Table Tennis and Ziaur Rahman (with standing disability) from Swat will participate in badminton competitions.

Three special players from Peshawar will represent Pakistan in the Asian Paralympic Games, which is certainly an honor for the province. Muhammad Ibrahim also represented Pakistan in the Para Asian Games held in Incheon, Asian Games held in Korea in 2015 and Para Games in Turkeya.

The three players left Islamabad for Hangzhou, China. Ibrahim Table Tennis, Altaf wheelchairs Table Tennis while Ziaur Rehman (Badminton) will participate in their respective competitions. Before the departure of the players to China, after meeting with the media, Muhammad Ibrahim and Iltaf Ur Rehman expressed the hope that they would show good results. He said Zia Ullah, hailing from Swat, has worked hard for the competitions and we hope that our athletes will definitely succeed in winning medals. Ibrahim has won the gold medal in the Asian Paralympic competitions held in South Korea and he is expected to win the gold medal again, while Altafur Rehman (Bronze) medalist) who represented Pakistan in Turkey in World Islamic Games, also got bronze medal in the wheelchair table tennis category for Pakistan’s 76-year history.

