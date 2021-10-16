UrduPoint.com

Three KP Women Players Called For National Tchoukball Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

Three KP women players called for National Tchoukball Camp

Three Peshawar players Ayesha Wadan, Malaika Iqbal and Rana Nawaz, who showed excellent performances in the ongoing Inter-Provincial Women Chuckball Champion in Mansehra, have been invited to the National Training Camp to be held in Islamabad

The final selected players would represent Pakistan in the forthcoming tour of Pakistan Women team to Sri Lanka, Secretary General of Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Emmanuel Asad told APP on Saturday.

He also appreciated the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players in the event held in Mansehra and said that the federation would organize such events across the country to promote Tchoukball and search for new talent would continue across Pakistan.

The game of Rana Nawaz of Government Girls Degree College Nahaqi Peshawar, Malaika Iqbal and Ayesha Wadan of Government City Girls College Gulbahar is very impressive and they will be invited to the National Training Camp in Islamabad from next month to further hone their game, he said.

He said Pakistan Women Tchoukball team will take part in the International Tchoukball Tournament in Sri Lanka in December.

It is hoped that these three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players will become part of the national team and make their mark at the international level. Chairman KP Tchoukball Association Wajihullah, President Haji Muhammad Iqbal Khan and his cabinet were highly praised and said that their efforts are promoting Tchoukball in the province.

He liked this game very much because it is the only game in which there is no danger of injury. In this game, players can score goals from both sides.

