Three matches decided in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Three matches were played in the Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant, at different venues in the city.

In the first match at Afza Ground, Al-Hamd Kundi Cricket Club defeated Shiraz Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Shiraz CC managed 153 runs in 36.4 overs, with Shahmir Shakeel top-scoring with 44 runs, followed by Aryan Chohan's 36 and Affan Shahnawaz's 19. Hussain Mustufa took 3/23, while Iftikhar Khatri chipped in with 2/18. Al-Hamd Kundi CC chased the target for 156/3 in 18 overs. Muhammad Waqas scored 54, supported by Israrullah, who remained unbeaten on 40, and Muhammad Sharif Rajput with 24 runs.

In the second match at Abbasi Gymkhana Ground, Pak Farman Cricket Club secured a commanding 126-run win over Talah Ali Memorial Cricket Club.

Pak Farman CC posted 214/4 in 40 overs, thanks to contributions from Aman Khan (60), Junaid Khan (50), and Muhammad Sabir (48). Talah Ali Memorial CC was bowled out for 88 in just 13.4 overs. Meesum-e-Tammar was the highest scorer wiyh 38 runs, while Muhammad Waqas took 4/17 and Junaid Khan claimed 3/19.

In the third match at Student sports Ground, Delhi Boys Cricket Club beat Model Cricket Club by 29 runs. Delhi Boys CC set a target of 225/8 in their 40 overs, Parshant Ravi scored 76 runs and Muhammad Musana’s 57. Model CC was bowled out for 196 in 30.4 overs, with Rao Asif scoring 38 and Wajid Iqbal 34. Arman Malik and Hassan Khan both took 3 wickets each for Delhi Boys CC.