Three matches decided in ongoing RMI Media Cricket League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Three more matches have decided on Tuesday when PPC Fighters, and PPC Qalandars qualified for the quarter-finals while PPC Markhor beat Dolphins by nine wickets in the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League being played here at Cornal Sher Army Stadium here.

Umar Daraz of Information Department was the special guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, former presidents M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, Sports Committee Chairman Zafar Iqbal, Khyber Union General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and other senior journalists were also present.

PPC Fighter beat PPC Sultan by 51 runs in the first by setting up 139 runs. Shah Faisal hammered 54 runs with three towering sixes and three boundaries. Naeem Babar added a classic 36 runs with four boundaries and Adnan Haider

stood out with 27 including three sixes.

For PPC Sultan, Rifaat Ullah dismissed two players and Basir Qalandar dismissed one player.

Playing in reply, PPC Sultan scored 88 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated overs. Adnan stood out with 38 including five boundaries and Rafaat Ullah smashed an elegant 32 runs with four boundaries, Sajjad got two for the fighter while Shahid and Waqar got one each.

In the second match, PPC Qalandar defeated PPC Falcons by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Falcons scored 82 runs for the loss of three wickets, with all three players run out. Aamir made 36 including three boundaries and a six and Mudassir Zeb was outstanding with 26 runs, laced with three boundaries.

In reply, Qalandar fulfilled the required runs for the loss of three wickets.

Fayaz stood out with 45, Kamran 12 and Zakir 11 runs. On behalf of Falcons, Arif, Amir and Arshad took one wicket each.

In the third match, PPC Markhor defeated PPC Dolphin by nine wickets. Playing first, Dolphin scored 62 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted overs. , Asghar was outstanding with 23 runs, laced with three boundaries and Waqas with 12 runs with two boundaries. Shakeel dismissed a player on behalf of Makhoor. In reply, Markhor achieved the required target at the loss of one wicket. Niaz scored 23 with four boundaries, Wasim and Tariqullah scored 18 runs each.