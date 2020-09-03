UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Matches Kabaddi Series To Be Played In District

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Three matches Kabaddi series to be played in district

Three matches Kabaddi series will be played in different grounds in the district to mark the Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Three matches Kabaddi series will be played in different grounds in the district to mark the Defence Day.

The series is being arranged by the Divisional Kabaddi Association in collaboration with the District sports Department.

According to International Kabaddi Observer Tayyab Gillani, first and second floodlight matches will be played in two grounds in Chak No 208-RB and Chak No 225-RB on September 4 while the third match at Chak No 467-JB on September 6.

Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema is expected to be chief guest in the last match.

Organising committee comprises Shafqat Ijaz Cheema, Samiullah Cheema, International referee Arshad Dogar, International Commentator Billa Bhatti.

The players of national and international level will participate in the matches.

The winners will be awarded with prizes, trophies and medals

Related Topics

Sports Kabaddi September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways  

6 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

12 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

24 minutes ago

Beijing Concerned With India Banning 118 Chinese A ..

1 minute ago

Russia Considers Latest Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

Firefighting operation continues to douse blaze at ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.