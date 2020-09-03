Three matches Kabaddi series to be played in district

Three matches Kabaddi series will be played in different grounds in the district to mark the Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Three matches Kabaddi series will be played in different grounds in the district to mark the Defence Day.

The series is being arranged by the Divisional Kabaddi Association in collaboration with the District sports Department.

According to International Kabaddi Observer Tayyab Gillani, first and second floodlight matches will be played in two grounds in Chak No 208-RB and Chak No 225-RB on September 4 while the third match at Chak No 467-JB on September 6.

Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema is expected to be chief guest in the last match.

Organising committee comprises Shafqat Ijaz Cheema, Samiullah Cheema, International referee Arshad Dogar, International Commentator Billa Bhatti.

The players of national and international level will participate in the matches.

The winners will be awarded with prizes, trophies and medals