Three-member Pakistan Outfit Fly To Egypt For International Golf Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

A three-member Pakistan outfit, comprising two golfers and one official flew to Egypt on Tuesday to feature in the 101st Egyptian International Men's Golf Championship, commencing at Soma Bay Golf Course, Hurghada on Thursday

Around 70 top-notch golfers from 18 countries will be fighting it out for the coveted trophy and precious World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. The participating countries include England, France, Canada, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia, Sudan and Iraq, in addition to Egypt, the host country.

Pakistan's two highly potential golfers - Muhammad Umer Khokhar and Syed Yashal Shah will be making history as this for the first time that the country is fielding its handicappers in the prestigious event. Khurram Khan is accompanying the golfers as manager.

"It's indeed a great honour for me to represent Pakistan in the championship," Umer, who plays for Rawalpindi Golf Club told APP.

Umer, who competed in several international golf events in Thailand, Dubai, and China, hopes to live up to the expectations by finishing at the top.

"I've been working really hard and will be trying my best to lift the historic silver cup (trophy)," said Umer, who is the only Pakistan player, who consecutively made the cut in the last three Pakistan Open Golf Championships, as an amateur.

He also made it to the Asian Development Tour (ADT) in 2020 and finished in the top 10 at the Pakistan Open 2021. Umer has also won a number of national level tournaments. "This championship is very important for us as the three top golfers will also be invited to play in pro fixture of Asian Tour Series," he added.

Yashal Shah, who has been regularly featuring in international junior events, will make his debut at the senior level in Egypt championship. He said he was feeling elated to compete at the top level. "I'm really excited to showcase my skills at such a topflight event. I'll try to finish at the top," the 17-year-old Yashal, who plays for Karachi Golf Club said.

