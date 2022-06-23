Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

The three suspects, who are all in their early 20s, are being held on suspicion of robbery

According to the BBC, three guys have been detained for the armed robbery of boxer Amir Khan and his wife.

The former boxing champion tweeted that two men had taken his watch, worth $72,000, from him on Leyton's High Road while holding him at gunpoint.

According to the Metropolitan Police, three people were taken into custody by officers who were looking into the incident.

No one was wounded during the altercation, and no shots were fired, the police reassured everyone.

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, are scheduled to appear in court at Thames Magistrates' Court, according to The County Times.

The famous Pakistani British boxer tweeted out saying that he and his wife were safe despite having his watch stolen.