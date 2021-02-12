ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday postponed the three upcoming series in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 due to take place between March and May, because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 which forms part of the qualifying pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, was scheduled to see 18 ODIs played across the sixth, seventh and eighth series of the competition, said a press release issued here.

As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone all three series.

The postponed series included table toppers Oman who were due to host second placed USA and seventh placed Nepal for six ODIs between March 19 and 28.

The seventh series of the competition scheduled PNG who sit at the foot of the standings to host Oman and third placed Scotland between April 14 and 24.

The final series which would need to be rescheduled was to see PNG play host again, with USA and fourth placed Namibia travelling to the Pacific to play six ODIs between May 13 and 23.

The postponements were due to the current travel restrictions between countries, the quarantine time required before matches and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ICC would now work with hosts and participating members to find an appropriate window where the qualification pathway fixtures can be safely and practically rescheduled before the cut-off date of February 28 2023.

The window for rescheduling fixtures has been extended to the latest possible date to provide the best opportunity for qualification to be determined on the field of play.

The next series scheduled in the competition was in July 2021 where Scotland were due to host Nepal and Namibia for six ODIs.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was a three-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

At the culmination of the 21 tri-series, the top three teams in the standings would confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The bottom four teams would drop into the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023 which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B.

The top two teams from the Play-Off would keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.