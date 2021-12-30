UrduPoint.com

Three More COVID-19 Cases Further Complicate Life For Barca Coach Xavi

Muhammad Rameez Published December 30, 2021 | 04:35 PM

Three more COVID-19 cases further complicate life for Barca coach Xavi

FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed three more COVID-19 cases in their first team squad, with Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi all testing positive for the virus

MADRID, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed three more COVID-19 cases in their first team squad, with Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi all testing positive for the virus.

They join Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Alexandre Balde, who returned positive results on Monday and Tuesday, and will have to spend a week in isolation after the Spanish government on Wednesday decided to reduce the time spent in quarantine for asymptomatic coronavirus cases from 10 to seven days.

The seven positive cases have further complicated Barca coach Xavi Hernandez's job for Sunday's visit to Mallorca, given that Gavi and Sergio Busquets are suspended for the game after completing a cycle of five bookings.

Meanwhile Pedri, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Roberto are all injured, and although the first three have returned with the squad, none are expected to be in condition to play at the weekend.

Related Topics

Injured Visit Job Memphis Sunday All From Government FC Barcelona Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

realme Embarks on a New Era with a Sales-first App ..

Realme Embarks on a New Era with a Sales-first Approach for Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives IOFS’ Director-Ge ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives IOFS’ Director-General

15 minutes ago
 FC South inaugurates another mega multi-purpose wa ..

FC South inaugurates another mega multi-purpose water project in Tank

2 minutes ago
 China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever ..

China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever - Ambassador in Moscow Zhang ..

2 minutes ago
 Stern action to be taken against law breakers on N ..

Stern action to be taken against law breakers on New Year night :DPO

3 minutes ago
 Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a ..

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a tragic accident for the Musli ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.