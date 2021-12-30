Three more COVID-19 cases further complicate life for Barca coach Xavi

FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed three more COVID-19 cases in their first team squad, with Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi all testing positive for the virus

MADRID, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed three more COVID-19 cases in their first team squad, with Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi all testing positive for the virus.

They join Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Alexandre Balde, who returned positive results on Monday and Tuesday, and will have to spend a week in isolation after the Spanish government on Wednesday decided to reduce the time spent in quarantine for asymptomatic coronavirus cases from 10 to seven days.

The seven positive cases have further complicated Barca coach Xavi Hernandez's job for Sunday's visit to Mallorca, given that Gavi and Sergio Busquets are suspended for the game after completing a cycle of five bookings.

Meanwhile Pedri, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Roberto are all injured, and although the first three have returned with the squad, none are expected to be in condition to play at the weekend.