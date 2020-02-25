Three more matches decided in All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket

Three more matches were decided in the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played here at various grounds

The tournament is being organized by the Rising Star Cricket Club with the permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores in brief: In first match at KCCA Stadium Alnoor Gymkhana defeated Metropolitan Cricket Club by 6 wickets and moved into the Quarter Final. Metropolitan CC 193 runs all-out in 44 overs. Usman Shah scored 62 runs with 5 boundaries and two sixes, Fareed Shah 54 with 5 fours and 1 six, Test Cricker Fawad Alam 3/43, Ahmed Iqbal 2/39.

In reply, Alnoor Gymkhana 194/4 in 24.3 overs. overs. Fawad Alam made 83 runs with 11 fours in 59 balls, Ahmed Iqbal scored 58 with 9 fours and 1 six and remained not-out. Ali Umar 2/41.

The Rising Star Cricket Club beat New Karachi Gymkhana by 144 runs at KCCA Stadium in the second match of the tourney.

Rising Star CC 285 all-out in 39.2 overs. Opener Asad Iqbal 110 with 13 fours and 8 sixes (in 55 balls), Suleman Saleem 48 with 8 fours (both Asad and Suleman added 151 runs for the 1st wicket partnership), M. Mohsin 27, Ziaur Rehman 24, M.Waqar 5/27, Ziaullah 2/51.

In reply New Karachi Gymkhana 141 all-out in 34.3 overs. Shoaib Amin 35, Haider Ali 27, Wakeel Ahmed 26.M.Ahsan 4/27, Suleman Saleem 3/19.

Meanwhile In the day's third fixture at Landhi Gymkhana ground Bilal Friends emerged victorious against Landhi Friends by 3 wickets. Landhi Friends 217 all-out in 45 overs. Maeez Waqar 54 with 3 fours, Chand Ahmed 53 with 3 fours and 3 sixes, Maaz Khuram 23 not out, Idrees Gouhar 20, Bilal Jawaid 4/32, Ali Butt 2/32.

Bilal Friends 218/7 in 44.4 overs. Rizwan Mehmood made 112 runs with 8 fours and 2 sixes in 128 balls, Usama Butt 44 with 4 fours and 1 six, Afroz Hassan 26, Faisal Nasir 2/39, Habib-ur-Rehman 2/41.