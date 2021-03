Three more matches decided in All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Faruqi Cricket Tournament

Three more matches decided in the All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ):Three more matches decided in the All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at various grounds.

The tournament is being organized by New Sangham CC with the permission of PCB.

Scores in brief: Bhittai Cricket Club beat Shah Latif Cricket Club by 144 runs at Niaz Stadium Hydrabad. Bhittai Cricket Club 228 all-out in 44.2 overs .Mohammad Yousuf 92 13x4 1x6, Junaid Memon 58 6x4, Aaftab Hussain 36. Mohammad Anzar 4/30, Nasir Khan 2/35, wasif Gul 2/44, said a statement.

Shah Latif c.c 94 allout in 21.3 overs. Sardar Malik 28,Mohammad Anzar 15.Mohammad Ramzan 5/17, Aaftab Hussain 2/15, Zameer 2/45.

Taimoria Sports beat LERP TAISER TOWN Cricket Club by 8 wickets at KMC Eastern Star ground.

LERP TAISER TOWN c.c 120 allout in 30.1 overs. Ziaullah 38 7x4. Mohammad Javed (sla) 4/29, Abdul Moiz 2/22, Alman Shafiq 2/25. Taimoria Sports 121/2 in 10.1 overs. Alman Shafiq 74 14x4 1x6, Farhad Hameed 42 3x4 3x6.

Azeempura Gymkhana beat Azam Sports by 86 runs at Landhi Gymkhana ground. Azeempura Gymkhana 157 allout in 32.1 overs. Mohammad Aqeel 43 3x4, Tanveer Hussain 43 5x4 1x6, Abdul Wadood 23, Ahmed Hussain 23. Abdul Majeed (mf) 3/7, Mohammad Arshad 3/34, Talah Saleem 2/27.

Azam Sports 71 allout in 26.1 overs. Abdul Wahab 18. Zain Javed 3/9, Ghulam Mohiuddin 3/17, Waleed Ahmed 2/13.