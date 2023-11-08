Three more matches decided in Inter-College Girls T20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Three more matches decided on the second day of the ongoing Inter-College Girls Twenty20 cricket Championship being played under the aegis of Directorate of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Wednesday.

Deputy Director sports Mariyyah Samin Jan was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi, former international cricketer Salma Faiz, officials and players were also present.

In the first match of the day’s proceedings, Government Girls Degree College defeated GGDC Hayatabad by seven wickets. Government Girls Degree College Tangai won the toss and invited GGDC Hayatabad to bat first. The Hayatabad team failed to give a good target and only made 64 runs for the loss of eight wickets. For Hayatabad Aqsa, Alina, Yousara scored 14, 13, 10 runs while Urooj made 9 runs respectively. Aliya, Sara and Aiman got two wickets each.

In reply, Govt Girls Degree College Tangai chased the target for the loss of three wickets with Aliya made 23 with three boundaries and one six and Bushra scored 22 runs with three boundaries and Sara scored unbeaten 9 runs with two boundaries. Aqsa and Alina took one wicket each with one run out. Thus Govt Girls Degree College Tangai won the match by seven wickets.

In the second match City Gulbahar recorded 30 runs victory against Govt Girls Degree College Dargai in a well contested match. City Gulbahar made 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Sana smashed elegant 34 runs, Haseena, Sidra and Aysha made 20, 19 and 21 not out respectively. Dargai Aiman, Ujala, Rozeena and Sitara took one wicket each.

In reply, Govt Girls Degree College Dargai failed to chase the 94 runs target and bowled out for 64 runs wherein Aiman scored 23 runs, Ujala (21), Rozena 10 runs. For City Gulbahar Haseena took three wickets, Sidra, Aysha and Saba took one wicket each.

In the third match Gulshan Rehman defeated Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi by six wickets. Nahaqi Girls College batting first after winning the toss and made 70 runs. Hajra (21) with three boundaries, Naila (19), Khushnoma and Kausar made 10 runs each. For Gulshan Rehman Girls College Naheed, Areeba and Seema took one wicket each.

In reply, Gulshan Rehman Girls College chased the target for the loss of four wickets with Nadia, Areeba and Seema were the main runs contributors. Nadia made 23 runs with three boundaries and one six, Areena played and made 19 runs including two sixes and one boundaries and Seema scored 18 runs including two boundaries.

