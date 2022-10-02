Three more matches decided in Peshawar Football League Season-5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Three more matches decided in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season-5 being played here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

There were hundreds of football spectators who witnessed the thrill-packed matches on the second-day of the 16-day, 16-teams battle wherein majority of the teams had the services of national and international players.

In the first match of the day's proceedings, Shinwari FC defeated Chitral Markhor, Tank Turiyali defeated Hazara Tigers and Shaheen Football Club defeated Chitral Darwish. In the first match Shinwari FC edged past Chitral Markhor by 2-1 in a thrilling match. For Shinwari club, Rizwan scored a beautiful goal in the 9th minute and Waqqas doubled his team lead in the 65th goal while for Chitral Markhor Khaleek-ul-Zaman scored the 70th through field attempt.

It was a right winger cross nicely intercepted by unmarked Waqqas with a headed in conversion and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators. It was a superb goal and Chitral Markhor after reducing the margin tried their hardest to level the tally but due to the pack defence line of Shinwari Stori, they were unable to score and thus Shinwari won the match by 2-1.

In the second match, Tank Turiyali defeated Hazara Tigers by 2-1 in another hotly contested encounter wherein both Tank Turiyali and Hazara Tigers strikers raided on each other's defence with some fine moves.

The first goal was scored by Yasin in the 20th minute for Hazara Tigers, while Muhammad Jameel scored in the 56th minute and Muhammad Tariq scored in the 66th minute from Tank Turiyali. The team achieved success while in the third match, Shaheen Football Club defeated Chitral Darwish by a solitary goal. Taseef Ahmad scored in the fifth minute for Shaheen. Shaheen after taking early lead kept up their lead and did not give much time to Chitral Darwish to strike back.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Imran was the special guest. Along with Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, former Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Basit Kamal and other important personalities were present.