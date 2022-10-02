UrduPoint.com

Three More Matches Decided In Peshawar Football League Season-5

Muhammad Rameez Published October 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Three more matches decided in Peshawar Football League Season-5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Three more matches decided in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season-5 being played here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

There were hundreds of football spectators who witnessed the thrill-packed matches on the second-day of the 16-day, 16-teams battle wherein majority of the teams had the services of national and international players.

In the first match of the day's proceedings, Shinwari FC defeated Chitral Markhor, Tank Turiyali defeated Hazara Tigers and Shaheen Football Club defeated Chitral Darwish. In the first match Shinwari FC edged past Chitral Markhor by 2-1 in a thrilling match. For Shinwari club, Rizwan scored a beautiful goal in the 9th minute and Waqqas doubled his team lead in the 65th goal while for Chitral Markhor Khaleek-ul-Zaman scored the 70th through field attempt.

It was a right winger cross nicely intercepted by unmarked Waqqas with a headed in conversion and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators. It was a superb goal and Chitral Markhor after reducing the margin tried their hardest to level the tally but due to the pack defence line of Shinwari Stori, they were unable to score and thus Shinwari won the match by 2-1.

In the second match, Tank Turiyali defeated Hazara Tigers by 2-1 in another hotly contested encounter wherein both Tank Turiyali and Hazara Tigers strikers raided on each other's defence with some fine moves.

The first goal was scored by Yasin in the 20th minute for Hazara Tigers, while Muhammad Jameel scored in the 56th minute and Muhammad Tariq scored in the 66th minute from Tank Turiyali. The team achieved success while in the third match, Shaheen Football Club defeated Chitral Darwish by a solitary goal. Taseef Ahmad scored in the fifth minute for Shaheen. Shaheen after taking early lead kept up their lead and did not give much time to Chitral Darwish to strike back.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Imran was the special guest. Along with Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider, former Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Basit Kamal and other important personalities were present.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Lead Chitral Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.