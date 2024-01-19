Three more matches decided in Peshawar PFL Season-I

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Three more matches were decided on the fourth day of the ongoing Peshawar Premier Football League Season I being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday.

District sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to her. Chief Organizer of the Peshawar Premier League Khalid Khan, Match Commissioner and FIFA Referees including Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Zahid Khan, Ikram Khan, Abdur Rehman and a large number of Friday spectators were also present and witnessed the matches.

In the first match, Dara 90 Group recorded a victory against Khyber Club by 4-0 in a one-sided affair. Dara 90 Group took the lead in the 7th minute through a field attempt when right winger Shehzad netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0 and after 10 minutes Luqman doubled the lead through another fine move made by centre striker Jabbar along with inner strikers Tahir, Iqbal and Niamat Ullah.

The four strikers played well and after exchanging the ball they reached the danger zone where Luqman netted a fine goal to double the lead. With the two early goals lead, Dara 90 Group dominated the first session.

In the second half, Khyber players did some resistance to reduce the margin and they got some good goal-fetching attacks but due to poor finishing, they failed to utilize and thus the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Dara 90 Group Football Club.

Dara 90 Group Club kept up the pressure and succeeded in getting two more goals in the 53rd and 69th minutes through Siraj Khan and Bilal Afzal on the field attempt. Khyber team players tried their hardest to reduce the margin but failed and thus Dara 90 won the match.

In the second match, SDFC beat FC Buner Red by 2-0 in another one-sided match. Rehan and Sajid scored one goal each for the SDFC club while FC Buner Red failed to score any goal. There were some occasional attacks but none of them could be materialized and thus SDFC won the match by 2-0.

In the third match, Dara Dostan Atish Club beat Akhakil Club 1-0. Both Dara Dostan Atish Club and Akhakil Club played well and made some beautiful moves but despite it all the first-half was ended in a goalless draw.

It was the second half in which Dara Dostan Atish Club took the lead through Murad Ali on the field attempt. It was a very superb goal right from the 25-year distance and gave no chance to the rival goalkeeper to stop the ball. Akhil Club tried their hardest to level the tally but they failed due to tight marking and defensive approach adopted by Dara Dostan Atish Club. Zahid, Ikram, Abdul Rehman and Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah supervised the matches.

